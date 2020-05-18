Bhopal: Corona hotspot Jahangirabad residents intensify non-cooperation against administration

Non-cooperation of public against administration has intensified in hotspot Jahangirabad over shifting and way of medical check-up being conducted. Administration is working on two fronts to crack corona infection - first shifting of non-infected families (de-densification) and medical check-up of all family members living in a house with single toilet.

Both the things are problematic for the residents of jahangirabad as shifting pose lot of problems at new place. Just a food packet and water bottle will not serve the purpose. Similarly, police forcefully take all members of a family for medical check-up and put them in 14-day quarantine, if they have only one toilet.

Azizuddin, a resident, said, “We had a meeting with collector Tarun Pithode regarding the ground reality. We have conveyed our opposition to the administration against the police excess. In the name of medical check-up, 70 families of Jinsy have been dumped in Ratibad based school without basic facilities. Even relatives are not allowed to provide food. In the name of quarantine, people are simply dumped. Secondly, even in small family of five members, they have only one toilet and it is not possible for them to have two toilets.”

Mukul Yadav, a resident of Jahangirabad, “Locals and the administration have frequent confrontation in hotspot. Mainly over 14-day quarantine, people are protesting as administration only dump them and does not provide even proper food. Even relatives are not allowed to provide home-made food.”

ADM Jamil Khan said, “For home isolation, it is mandatory that family must have two toilets and two rooms. One room and one toilet is reserved especially for the patient. So we ensure medical check-up of entire family members. Secondly, shifting is must for safety of non-infected families. Nearly 2000 families have been shifted to other places till date.”

Local leaders help sought

Administration has strategy to take help of local politicians to convince the locals in Jahangirabad.

Collector Tarun Pithode, BMC Commissioner Vijay B Datta and a few cops held discussion with the public representatives of Jahangirabad. It was decided in the meeting that the administration will take help of the public representatives to break the chain of viral transmission. Actions were ordered against those not cooperating with health workers.