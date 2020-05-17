Bhopal among top 20 cities with over 50% recovery rate

With 52 per cent COVID-19 recovery rate, the state capital ranks among top 20 urban cities in country with a recovery rate of over 50 per cent. Much to the relief, the coronavirus case doubling rate in city has come down and is inching towards flatting the curve.

As per health department, sampling and identification of cases has improved thus helping in timely treatment and early recovery. CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “The city recovery rate is 52 per cent and the rate at which COVID-19 cases were doubling in the city too has gone down. It is good sign for all. A month ago on April 18, case increase rate was pegged at 45 per cent and recovery rate was merely 14 per cent. Then of 213 identified patients only 31 recovered and discharged from hospital.

And in the next four days, Bhopal reported 90 new COVID-19 cases, while only four patients got cured of it, informed Tiwari, adding that total number of cases on April 22 had touched 303.

By May 1, city had reported 526 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, as 223 new cases were reported in nine days, but the recovery rate had improved. 148 people were discharged from hospital in the same period, he elaborated. The percentage of people who have recovered and those who have been diagnosed has inverted to some extent, CMHO added. Also this was the period wherein most of the health and police department officials were added to list of recovered. Most of the them were asymptomatic.