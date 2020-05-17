Bhopal: Six Kuwait-returnees among 38 corona positive cases in Bhopal

Kuwait-returnees are turning into a major headache for Bhopal administration as six more tested positive for corona on Sunday.

Till date 24 returnees have been found to be infected with the virus. All the 234 people who returned from Kuwait recently are under quarantine in EME centre on the outskirts of the city. All those who have tested positive for the virus have been shifted to Hamidia Hospital.

Meanwhile, Bhopal reported 38 more positive cases, on Sunday taking city's total count to 1,052 while toll went up to 38 after three more patients lost the battle against the virus. Hotspots like Jahangirabad and Mangalwara were the main culprit in rising tally of corona cases. On Sunday, Jahangirabad accounted for 10 out of 38 positive cases.

ADM Jamil Khan said, "Jahangirabad remains a sensitive area as far as corona is concerned. So far 1,500 families have been shifted to safer place for protection from corona virus infection.”