MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dakshin-Pashchim Assembly Seat Records Lowest Voting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim Assembly constituncy, which includes posh areas like Char Imli, 74 Bungalows, Professors’ Colony and 45 Bunglows and where top bureaucrats and ministers live, recorded 52.3% voting till 5 pm on Tuesday. This was the lowest among all constituencies in Bhopal district.

Voting was peaceful and smooth in the constituency. It was brisk in the early hours as people preferred to count their votes before weather turned hot. Many polling booths appeared deserted from 1 pm to 4 pm. The voting picked up after 4 pm.

The Aadarsh polling booths at Char Imli, Model School in the constituency were decorated beautifully with white, pink and blue balloons. Voter selfie points were also set up where people clicked selfies with inked fingers. Brijlal Verma, 75-year-old retired government servant reached Model School TT Nagar in a wheelchair with his son from Kolar to cast vote. He lost both legs and vision 10 years ago. “I vote to say thanks to the government which provides everything to me. So, I don’t miss my vote,” he said.

Tabassum Farhan (23) reached MLB polling booth along with 5-year-old son to cast vote at 5pm after completing household chores. “I voted because I want to change government,” she said.

Anmol Shrivatsava (26) who voted for the first time in Lok Sabha at Char Imli polling booth. “I was very excited to vote. I work as a political analyst in Delhi but I came to Bhopal to vote,” he said, adding, “arrangement here is very good. And I really enjoyed it.”

Zamimuddin (72) reached polling booth at SV Polytechnic College to cast his vote. “I voted to get better facilities for us,” he said.