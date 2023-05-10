 Bhopal weather flips as city sweats to 41 degrees after a fortnight of rain & clouds
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal weather flips as city sweats to 41 degrees after a fortnight of rain & clouds

Bhopal weather flips as city sweats to 41 degrees after a fortnight of rain & clouds

Dry Weather and Decreasing Moisture Levels Contribute to Rising Mercury in Bhopal

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Women protect themselves from the scorching heat in Bhopal. | FPJ/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Denizens brace yourself as the mercury continues to rise at 41 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Bhopal experienced a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, marking a significant increase since the previous week.

The second week of May has brought a change in weather conditions, with dry and scorching temperatures taking hold of the city.

As per report of Nai Duniya, Ajay Shukla, former senior meteorologist of the Meteorological Center, explained that the decreasing moisture levels in the atmosphere and the current north-westerly wind direction are contributing to the rising temperatures. As a result, Wednesday is expected to witness a further surge, with the day temperature potentially reaching 41 degrees Celsius. The prevailing weather patterns indicate that these conditions are likely to persist for the next three to four days.

Read Also
MP: Cops on alert in Gwalior-Chambal, step-up district border force to restrict entry of...
article-image

The city witnessed strong sunlight since morning in recent days, but partial cloud cover in the afternoon prevented a rapid increase in temperatures. However, on Tuesday, the absence of cloud cover, coupled with low moisture content in the atmosphere, led to the maximum temperature reaching 40.2 degrees Celsius. This reading was not only within the normal range but also 1.7 degrees Celsius higher than the previous day's maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to combat the increasing heat and ensure their well-being. Staying hydrated, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours, and wearing light and breathable clothing are recommended measures to cope with the soaring temperatures.

Read Also
MP: Two hours after cuddling her toddler, woman cop consumes poison in Morena
article-image
Read Also
Green corridor from Bhopal to Indore in wee hours 
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal weather flips as city sweats to 41 degrees after a fortnight of rain & clouds

Bhopal weather flips as city sweats to 41 degrees after a fortnight of rain & clouds

MP IAS Shuffle: Manish Singh is new Commissioner of Public Relations

MP IAS Shuffle: Manish Singh is new Commissioner of Public Relations

Bhopal: Delhi man dupes city bizman of Rs 5 Lakh on pretext of PM Mudra Yojana

Bhopal: Delhi man dupes city bizman of Rs 5 Lakh on pretext of PM Mudra Yojana

MP: Cops on alert in Gwalior-Chambal, step-up district border force to restrict entry of...

MP: Cops on alert in Gwalior-Chambal, step-up district border force to restrict entry of...

MP: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt over Cheetah Daksha's tragic demise in Kuno National Park

MP: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt over Cheetah Daksha's tragic demise in Kuno National Park