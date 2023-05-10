Bhopal weather flips as city sweats to 41 degrees after a fortnight of rain & clouds

Women protect themselves from the scorching heat in Bhopal. | FPJ/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Denizens brace yourself as the mercury continues to rise at 41 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Bhopal experienced a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, marking a significant increase since the previous week.

The second week of May has brought a change in weather conditions, with dry and scorching temperatures taking hold of the city.

As per report of Nai Duniya, Ajay Shukla, former senior meteorologist of the Meteorological Center, explained that the decreasing moisture levels in the atmosphere and the current north-westerly wind direction are contributing to the rising temperatures. As a result, Wednesday is expected to witness a further surge, with the day temperature potentially reaching 41 degrees Celsius. The prevailing weather patterns indicate that these conditions are likely to persist for the next three to four days.

The city witnessed strong sunlight since morning in recent days, but partial cloud cover in the afternoon prevented a rapid increase in temperatures. However, on Tuesday, the absence of cloud cover, coupled with low moisture content in the atmosphere, led to the maximum temperature reaching 40.2 degrees Celsius. This reading was not only within the normal range but also 1.7 degrees Celsius higher than the previous day's maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to combat the increasing heat and ensure their well-being. Staying hydrated, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours, and wearing light and breathable clothing are recommended measures to cope with the soaring temperatures.