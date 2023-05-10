 Green corridor from Bhopal to Indore in wee hours 
Kidney of a 62-year old woman of Bhopal to be transplanted to a 19-year old girl in Indore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 04:31 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An inter-city green corridor will be prepared between Bhopal and Indore in the wee hours on Wednesday for the speedy transport of the kidney of a 62-year-old brain dead woman.

The over 200 kilometre green corridor will be prepared from Bansal Hospital, Bhopal to Shalby Hospital, Indore.

Family members of Premlata Jain, who was declared brain dead on Tuesday evening, decided to donate her vital organs.

"Her kidney will be transplanted on a 19-year old girl who was suffering from a chronic kidney disease. She was on dialysis for last seven years," Shalby Hospital's Dr Vivek Joshi said.

He added that their team had left for Bhopal on Tuesday night. The team has reached Bhopal and it will return after retrieving the kidney early morning on Wednesday.

