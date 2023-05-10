Indore: Awareness rally for Mahila Samman Bachat Patra flagged off 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An awareness rally was flagged off from the GPO premises for wide publicity of the Government of India's Mahila Samman Bachat Patra Yojana on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, a 7.5% interest rate (compounded quarterly) is fixed. An account can be opened in all post offices with a minimum balance of Rs 1000 under the scheme. A maximum of Rs 2 lakh can be invested in the scheme. On maturity after two years, Rs 32,044 will be given as interest on an investment of Rs 2 lakh.

Preeti Agrawal, postmaster general of Indore Postal Zone, flagged off the awareness rally from GPO. On this occasion, she that for wide publicity of this ambitious scheme of the Government of India, the rally will go to the main government and business offices of the city and make women aware of the scheme. Renu Jain, vice-chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya launched the drive by starting the process of opening accounts. Camps are also being organised at various places by the postal department employees at the rural and urban levels for the publicity of the scheme.

On this occasion, senior superintendent post office Dinesh Dongre, assistant director (First) regional office Rajesh Kumawat, senior postmaster M Jayashree and all the staff were present along with the general public.