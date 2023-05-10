Indore: 4-yr-old girl gets Rs 5L for liver transplant at jansunvai

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 4-year-old girl got the approval of Rs 5 lakh for her liver transplant at the jansunvai under Ayushman Yojana. The collector Ilayaraja T approved the amount after talking to higher officials in Bhopal.

A couple reached the jansunvai that is held every Tuesday at the collectorate with their four-year-old girl. They informed the collector that their daughter had a liver ailment and they would need Rs 17 lakh for transplanting the liver. However, the hospital where the operation is to be done is not enlisted for liver transplant under Ayushman Yojana. They told the collector that if they get Rs 5 lakh under the Yojana, they would arrange the remaining amount.

Understanding the problem, the collector talked to higher-ups in Bhopal and approved Rs 5 lakh from Ayushman Bharat Yojana under an unspecified package for the liver transplant.

COUPLE GETS BACK THEIR HOUSE

Gopal Khandelwal and his wife Seema Agarwal informed the collector that they had constructed a house in Panchavati Colony by taking Rs 23 lakh loan from a bank. They said that they had deposited most of the amount through 17 instalments, but the bank had seized their house as they had failed to deposit the remaining amount and had also started the process of auctioning their house. The DRT in Jabalpur had given a stay to the bank’s action in February. However, the bank authorities had not handed over possession of the house to them. The collector examined the documents and directed the bank to open the lock of the house and hand over possession to the couple.

