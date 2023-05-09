Indore: Traders protest ban on withdrawal of warehouse goods

Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traders have expressed deep anguish and protested the ban imposed by the state government on withdrawal of wheat, gram and mustard stored in warehouses. Due to the ban, production and supply of daal from mills will be badly affected.

Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, MP has imposed the ban by issuing a notification on April 28.

The department had mentioned in its notification that clearance will be given only after examining all records and documents related to the storage of wheat, gram and mustard stored by traders in warehouses of the state. As per the Food Department’s order, the traders who are already dealing with stored goods will not be able to send those until the accounts and records are verified. If necessary, the concerned district collector or the officer authorised by him will give permission to do the same.

Suresh Agarwal, national president of All India Daal Mills Association, informed that the ban is unfair. It will be necessary to take permission for withdrawal of stored goods.

In the process, time of traders will be wasted and they will not be able to send goods as per deadline. This is completely impractical and enough to finish gram and mustard business.

The stored chickpeas are needed in grain mills to make pulses for supply to markets. For making pulses, there is an immediate need for goods. Due to the controversial rule, factories will shut shop severely affecting production.

Agrawal said that the government buys agri-products from farmers who must have credible papers. The farmers are paid through online banking. So, to think that any trader will give gram at support price is unfair and wrong. A request has been made to the state government to withdraw the order at the earliest.