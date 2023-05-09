Indore: District Court’s construction stalls as PWD hunts for new agency to complete the work | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of the new District Court will take more time than previously expected as the construction agency has stopped work and now the PWD’s PIU wing is issuing fresh tenders and looking for a new agency to complete the remaining work.

The work on the 11-storeyed District Court began in January 2019. Harsha Construction Company of Nashik was given the contract to complete the construction in 30 months. They were to build 169 courtrooms. According to PIU officials, the agency was given Rs 125 crore for the construction work.

Officials said, “Even though three and a half years have passed, not even 35 to 40 per cent of the work has been completed. The PIU wing of PWD, monitoring the construction, issued several notices to the company pointing out the delay, but there was no improvement in the pace of construction.”

Fed up with the delay, a notice was issued this month to the construction agency for termination of the tender.

CONSTRUCTION DELAYED SEVERAL TIMES

The construction has faced several delays. Initially, the lawyers were unwilling to work at the new District Court premises as it was far from the centre of the city. Then there was a protest that the building would affect the lake, and that delayed the construction. Then it was further delayed due to the corona epidemic.

