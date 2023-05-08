Indore: Malwa Utsav to start on May 9 at Lalbagh

Lalbagh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To promote folk culture of the country, Lok Sanskriti Manch is going to organise Malwa Utsav from May 9 to May 15 at Lalbagh. The festival will be dedicated to tribal dance and tribal folk art.

Convener of Lok Sanskriti Manch, MP Shankar Lalwani said that Malwa Utsav has placed Malwa on the world stage and has made Indore an important centre of folk art in the state and the country.

This year Malwa festival is being organised from May 9 to May 15 at Lalbagh in which more than 450 folk artists and 350 craftsmen from different states across the country will participate.

Secretary of Lok Sanskriti Manch, Deepak Langgade, said that this year, the festival will have tribal and folk dances along with tribal art. Tribal groups like Gond, Karma, Baredi, and Korku along with Lambadi Malwa's Matki, Punjab's popular Bhangra, and Gujarat's Garba, will spread the colours of their culture.

More than 350 craftsmen to grace the Utsav

Lok Sanskriti Manch's office in-charge Vishal Gidwani and Pawan Sharma said that about 350 craftsmen from all over the country will display tribal art and craft from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab. Artisans will be able to display clay crafts, rug craft, terracotta, dry flower, cane furniture, cloth craft, brass craft, and iron craft at fair.

Malwi cuisine to please the taste buds

Satish Sharma and Bunty Goyal said that Malwa Utsav provides a taste of Malwa's dishes. The traditional dishes of different states of the country including Gujarat, South India, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab will be there.

