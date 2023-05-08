Indore: Chandan Nagar garden to be named as Hanuman Vatika

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The garden which is undergoing renovation work at Chandan Nagar E Sector of Ward No 5 will now be known as Hanuman Vatika.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava performed bhoomi pujan for the renovation of the garden on Sunday. The bhoomi pujan programme was presided over by former MP and mayor Krishnamurari Moghe, while former MLA Sudarshan Gupta attended it as the chief guest. Ward corporator and revenue in-charge in IMC, Niranjan Singh Chauhan Guddu said that bhoomi pujan of renovation and beautification of Chandan Nagar E sector garden, naming of the garden as Hanuman Vatika, bhoomi pujan of new construction of Chandan Nagar E sector main road with cement concrete under Chief Minister's Rejuvenation Campaign was done on Monday. The newly constructed road of Chandan Nagar EF sector was inaugurated and the renovation and beautification project of Gondiwale well located in Chandannagar EF sector was started.

While addressing the gathering present at the event, Bhargava said that BJP means development. Before BJP came into power in 2000 in IMC, the condition of basic amenities was very poor, he said.

The mayor announced that a boring will also be done in the garden.

Chauhan said that the only problem in the area is about water supply. “We will supply water through tankers until taps are installed in all houses. “I assure you that in the next summer, you will not have to fill water from tankers. In the next few days, the pipeline laying work will start,” he added.