Indore: With rise in temp, power supply increases to one crore units in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the sudden increase in temperature by five degrees, the power consumption in Indore reached close to one crore units.

As the heat soared, a massive increase in electricity demand in cities including Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dewas etc has been recorded by Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

The maximum power demand increased by 35 MW in Indore city. The consumption of electricity in Indore city, which was 80 lakh units daily five days back, has now been recorded at around 1 crore units.

If the temperature reaches above 40 degrees, the demand for electricity in the city may increase by 100 MW, in view of this, extensive maintenance and other departmental works are being done. The power company will also install fans, coolers for temperature control in the grids during the hot summer, and water etc is being poured for earthing near the grid.

West Discom managing director AmitTomar said that special attention is being paid to the power supply to hospitals and drinking water sources in summer. “There is a massive increase in the demand for electricity in the cities which is being met without any hassle,” he said.