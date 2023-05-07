Indore: Contractual health employees strike hits immunization, govt schemes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the strike of contractual health employees entered in 20 th day, health services in the district were badly affected as many of the health centers including Sanjeevani clinics, immunization centers, and others.

Moreover, the government health schemes were also affected badly due to the strike, including the work of immunization, and data entry of schemes.

The most affected ones are the pregnant women in rural areas who are reaching these health centres for delivery but only to find them locked. A similar situation prevailed at the health centre in a village in Kalaria which remained closed due to the unavailability of staff.

According to the president of Contractual Health Employees’ Association, Neetu Kelde, about 40 doctors and 900 health workers in the district are on strike to press for their demands.

“We are ready to join the work immediately as we don’t want patients to suffer but the government is not paying heed to us. We have been assured for the last several years, but nothing has happened on the ground to meet our demands,” Kelde said.

She added that they appeal to the government to pay heed to their demands to end the stalemate. Meanwhile, one of the agitating contractual employees felt unconscious during the agitation.

Major services were affected at all the 110 health centres of the district including the OPD, delivery, ANC assessment, blood test, lab test, routine immunisation, distribution of TB medicines, yoga counselling, NRC and the entry of data on the portal relating to the schemes.

“Health services have been affected at most health centres mainly in the rural areas.

However, we are managing through permanent and out-sourced staff,” CMHO Dr BS Saitya.