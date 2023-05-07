Indore: Army officer’s book on way to become bestseller

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Lt Colonel Anshuman Agrahari’s ‘Those Unsaid Words’ will satiate readers who love travelogues, philosophy and romance. The book details the journey that helps protagonist realise that there are many words which cannot be said, cannot be written, cannot be gesticulated, ‘Those Unsaid Words’ can only be felt. An alumnus of IIT Roorkee and Indian Military Academy, the officer took more than five years to complete the book.He is currently posted in MCT, Mhow.

Reason: Despite being a fiction, he wanted to take care of every minute detail in terms of time, distance and places so that reader gets a clear picture.

The officer turned author said that the book was a travelogue, written by a girl (with a love story running in the background). It travels from Manali to Leh & Ladakh covering untouched valleys, mountains and lakes. The book touches upon the history of the important places, monasteries and has a tinge of the teaching of Mandukya Upanishad too. It beautifully describes human relationships, human psychology and extensively talks about the beauty of nature and how all humans are related to it.

As the name suggests, it connects every young soul who has ever fallen in love. The book will motivate those who want to visit the virgin land of Leh and Ladakh and help them visualise and feel the mystic beauty of the region. The lesson in the book: “Life is a journey, not a destination. We should keep moving on; neither life is going to stop nor the world, so why should we?” About the central character of the book Tanvi, Agrahari said, “Tanvi learns how the definition of love keeps changing.

Emotions are the last parameters she considers while deciding the life. As the destiny plays out, her best friend dies on the day of her marriage and she starts inculpating herself for the misfortune, which leads to a fractured married life. She defies everyone and goes on a road trip to Leh. In the land of Lamas she tries to understand life through the lens of spirituality and starts discerning threads of coincidences”.

