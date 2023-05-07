Ujjain: Programme on journalism organised to mark Devarshi Narad Jayanti

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On Devarshi Narad Jayanti, who is regarded as the father of journalism, an event on journalism was organised by Vishwa Samvad Kendra Malwa at Shalaka gallery in Vikram University on Saturday. As first keynote speaker, Bhopal journalist Vijay Kumar Pandya spoke on “Maharishi Narad the first father of journalism in the world from the point of view of Indian culture”. He said that Devarshi Narad was a global journalist. ‘Narayan, Narayan’ was his tag line.

“We should learn communication and restraint in speech from Narad. He never used abusive words. We need to learn from Narad Bhakti Sutra,” he said. As the second keynote speaker, senior journalist Sadguru Sharan Awasthi, Indore, delivered keynote address on “Journalism’s contribution in protecting India’s culture”.

On the ups and downs of Sanatan culture, he said, “There have been many attacks on our culture. Our culture is unique and vast. It is not only of human beings but of all living beings. It is not of India, but of the entire world. The basis of our Indian culture is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he said. Superpowers were seen kneeling before India during Corona.

But India first protected its people by preparing the vaccine. It then supplied vaccine to 100 other countries. “If we wanted, we would have refused. However, given but our culture, we consider the world as family,” he said. Vice-Chancellor of Vikram University Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey delivered presidential address. The programme was conducted by RK Nagar and Uditya Singh Sengar proposed the vote of thanks.

