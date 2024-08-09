 Bhopal: Timing Display Boards Fixed At PCC, Leaders Scratch Them Out
Bhopal: Timing Display Boards Fixed At PCC, Leaders Scratch Them Out

Party office administrator Sanjay Kamle told Free Press that the decision to fix the board taken by him and he take the responsibility of all the mess took place because of the boards. The office administrator was appointed by state president Jitu Patwari.

Friday, August 09, 2024
BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Office open timing board displayed at the state Congress office, irks the Congress leaders and they scratched them immediately, on Thursday morning.  The administrator takes the responsibility of fixing the board.

‘Sunday closed, office work timing 11 am to 6 pm’, it is not a display board of a government or the private office, it was fixed at the gate of the PCC office on Thursday morning.

He also added that for past two months he is renovating the office and the boards were the part of the renovations.

Talking about the board he said “The working of the PCC for years are done between 11 am to 6 pm and Sundays it is a holiday. He added that the board is a message for the visitors who are coming from far flung areas to PCC, they should know the office timing, but on the other hand the internal office work goes for 24X7.

He added that the state president Patwari has also asked him to remove the boards.

Party spokesperson Vivek Tripathi was the first to see the board and immediately brought down it. Another spokesperson Amit Sharma also scratched away the board.

Tripathi said “The boards were removed because they were giving wrong message about the party working and shortly the correct boards will be going to fixed at the office”.

Congress seeks probe into 'police attack' on PCC chief; Submits memorandum to DGP

A delegation of Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police on Thursday, seeking probe into an alleged police attack on Congress state president Jitu Patwari and other leaders during a protest in Indore on August 6. The delegation demanded the DGP to constitute a committee to investigate the matter.

Later briefing the media persons, former Union minister Arun Yadav said that post the protest, PCC president and other Congress leaders were allegedly attacked on the instruction of senior police officials.

The Congress had held a demonstration against the scam being committed in Indore Municipal Corporation. After the protest when the party leaders were heading to handover the memorandum to the IMC officials, the police personnel hiding behind the barricades allegedly attacked the PCC chief and other party leaders on the direction of senior police officials, claimed Yadav.

