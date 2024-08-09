 Bhopal: 10-Year Age Limit Relaxation Proposed For Asst Prof In Govt Medical Colleges
According to sources at DME, MBBS doctors completing their Post Graduate (PG) studies at around 36 years of age often pursue higher studies, and thus become overage for the Assistant Professor appointments.

Friday, August 09, 2024
Representational Pic

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has proposed to the General Administration Department (GAD) a 10-year relaxation in the age limit for appointing Assistant Professors in government medical colleges. The age limit for class-1 posts is currently 40 years.

article-image

DME Director Dr Vaibhav Jain stated, "The proposal for a 10-year age limit increase for Assistant Professor appointments in government medical colleges has been sent to GAD. This will address the shortage of medical professors in colleges. It is not justified to debar super-specialists from becoming Assistant Professors in medical colleges."

