MP: Divisional Commissioner Instructs Officials To Ensure Smooth Functioning Of Courts

Indore divisional commissioner Deepak Singh gives instructions to officials |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh, on Wednesday, visited Barwani district, inspecting the courts of collector, additional collector, SDM and Barwani tehsil.

He reviewed registers and records, inquiring about the number and nature of cases registered each month. Singh emphasised the importance of maintaining accurate records, and instructing employees to improve their record-keeping.

The commissioner also instructed SDM and tehsildar to personally visit disputed land sites, listen to both parties and make informed decisions.

During his inspection of the district-level revenue record room, Singh commended the safekeeping of old records, highlighting their significance for future reference.

Singh's inspection aimed to ensure the smooth functioning of the courts and revenue department. He stressed the need for efficient case management and timely dispute resolution.

The commissioner's visit is expected to improve the overall functioning of the district administration and enhance the delivery of services to citizens.

Present during the inspection were collector Dr Rahul Fating, additional collector KK Malviya, SDM Bhupendra Rawat and tehsildar Jagdish Kumar Verma. The commissioner's visit is seen as a step towards strengthening the administrative machinery in Barwani district.