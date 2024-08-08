 MP: Divisional Commissioner Instructs Officials To Ensure Smooth Functioning Of Courts
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Divisional Commissioner Instructs Officials To Ensure Smooth Functioning Of Courts

MP: Divisional Commissioner Instructs Officials To Ensure Smooth Functioning Of Courts

Indore Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh reviewed registers and records, inquiring about the number and nature of cases registered each month. Singh emphasised the importance of maintaining accurate records, and instructing employees to improve their record-keeping.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Indore divisional commissioner Deepak Singh gives instructions to officials |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh, on Wednesday, visited Barwani district, inspecting the courts of collector, additional collector, SDM and Barwani tehsil.

He reviewed registers and records, inquiring about the number and nature of cases registered each month. Singh emphasised the importance of maintaining accurate records, and instructing employees to improve their record-keeping.

FPJ Shorts
Ayodhya Gang Rape Case: SP Leader Moeed Khan To Undergo DNA Test As Police Seek Court Approval For Further Investigation
Ayodhya Gang Rape Case: SP Leader Moeed Khan To Undergo DNA Test As Police Seek Court Approval For Further Investigation
Death From Sky: Lightning Kills 1,876 People Annually In India, Study Reveals
Death From Sky: Lightning Kills 1,876 People Annually In India, Study Reveals
Rajasthan: Unprecedented Monsoon Rains Transform Jaisalmer's Desert Landscape; Rivers Flow, Villages Flooded, 3 Dead
Rajasthan: Unprecedented Monsoon Rains Transform Jaisalmer's Desert Landscape; Rivers Flow, Villages Flooded, 3 Dead
Punjab: Ferozepur Police Arrest Woman Drug Smuggler, Accomplice With 6.6 Kg Heroin And ₹6 Lakh Drug Money; VIDEO
Punjab: Ferozepur Police Arrest Woman Drug Smuggler, Accomplice With 6.6 Kg Heroin And ₹6 Lakh Drug Money; VIDEO

The commissioner also instructed SDM and tehsildar to personally visit disputed land sites, listen to both parties and make informed decisions.

During his inspection of the district-level revenue record room, Singh commended the safekeeping of old records, highlighting their significance for future reference.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker! Drunk Youths Barge In Neighbour's Flat At New Minal Residency Late Night, Assault...
article-image

Singh's inspection aimed to ensure the smooth functioning of the courts and revenue department. He stressed the need for efficient case management and timely dispute resolution.

The commissioner's visit is expected to improve the overall functioning of the district administration and enhance the delivery of services to citizens.

Present during the inspection were collector Dr Rahul Fating, additional collector KK Malviya, SDM Bhupendra Rawat and tehsildar Jagdish Kumar Verma. The commissioner's visit is seen as a step towards strengthening the administrative machinery in Barwani district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Dy CM Devda Boosts Morale Of Women Self-Help Groups In Mandsaur

MP: Dy CM Devda Boosts Morale Of Women Self-Help Groups In Mandsaur

Nag Panchami: 5-Day Fair Awaits Devotees In MP's Nagalwadi

Nag Panchami: 5-Day Fair Awaits Devotees In MP's Nagalwadi

MP: Narmada Crosses Danger Mark At Rajghat In Barwani; Opening Of Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar Dams...

MP: Narmada Crosses Danger Mark At Rajghat In Barwani; Opening Of Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar Dams...

MP: Villagers In Alot Attack Police Team While Catching Pipe Thieves, 5 Booked

MP: Villagers In Alot Attack Police Team While Catching Pipe Thieves, 5 Booked

MP: Divisional Commissioner Instructs Officials To Ensure Smooth Functioning Of Courts

MP: Divisional Commissioner Instructs Officials To Ensure Smooth Functioning Of Courts