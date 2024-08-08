MP: Narmada Crosses Danger Mark At Rajghat In Barwani; Opening Of Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar Dams Leads To Rise In Water Level

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada's backwater level has reached a critical point at Rajghat in Barwani, with the water level already three metres above the danger mark.

The old bridge is on the verge of submergence and the ancient ghat is also threatened, with only a few metres separating it from the rising waters. If the backwater level increases by another 2-3 metres, Rajghat will be cut off from the mainland, becoming an island.

The rapid rise in the backwater level is due to the opening of 12 gates of the Indira Sagar dam on Wednesday, followed by the opening of 9 gates of the Omkareshwar dam. This has caused the backwater level in the lower catchment areas to increase, posing a threat of rapid flooding.

The police and district administration have been put on high alert and messages have been sent to the collectors of Barwani, Khandwa, Dewas, Khargone, Dhar and Harda districts regarding the opening of gates of the dams. To address the situation, the police have organised a chaupal in the submerged villages, providing vital information to residents.