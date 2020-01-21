Bhopal: Time Bound Clearance Act for industries awaits Kamal Nath’s nod

BHOPAL: An Act on the lines of Public Services Guarantee Act is on the anvil for the investors who intend to invest in Madhya Pradesh.

The draft of the Time-bound Clearance Act 2020 is almost ready and will be given a final shape after CM’s return from Davos.

Main draft of the Act is being prepared under the guidance of the CM Kamal Nath.

This will facilitate investors in saving time from delay in getting permissions and approvals in setting up their industries.