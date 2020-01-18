Kamal Nath to go Davos via London to participate in World Economic Forum

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath left Delhi for London on Saturday.

After a two-day halt in London, he will leave for Davos on January 21 to take part in the World Economic Forum.

Chief Secretary SR Mohanty, ACS of energy Mohd Suleman, principal secretary of CMO Ashok Varnawal, principal secretary (industries) Rajesh Rajora, secretary of tourism Faiz Ahmad Kidwai, and MD of MP State Industrial Development Corporation Vivek Porwal will also take part in the forum.

At Davos, Nath will hold one-to-one discussion with industrialists.

He will also host a dinner where 50 major industrialists of the world have been invited.

During the dinner, the industrialists will be informed about MP.

At the World Economic Forum, everything is done through portal, and only Nath has an access to that.

So, he has picked industrialists of his choice for the meeting.

Nath will discuss with the industrialists, many of whom wanted to meet him personally, about investment in the state.

From Davos, Nath will reach Delhi from where he will go to Indore. This year, Nath is hoisting the national flag from Indore on the Republic Day.