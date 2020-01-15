Bhopal: Kamal Nath govt to withdraw cases lodged against SC/ST Act protestors

BHOPAL: State government is all set to withdraw the cases registered during the nationwide bandh organised on April 2,2018, against the new SC/ST Act.

A letter is written by the law and legal affair department to the Home Department to withdraw the cases registered on the SC/ST community people.

Ex-secretary of state Congress committee and national organisation organisational member Gopilal Bhartiya of Gwalior had filed an application to withdraw the cases registered against the Dalit workers during the protest.

Acting on the application the department has asked the Home Department to withdraw the cases.

The nationwide bandh called by the SC/ST community against the Supreme Court verdict, had ramifications in the form of protests across the state. In the incident, four persons were killed and other five sustained gunshot injuries.

Due to intelligence failure the police was not prepared to handle the law and order situation. Incidents of vehicles burning, holding-up of trains, chakka jam, stone pelting and police excesses were reported from across the state.