Bhopal: Kamal Nath Govt should fulfill promises made in vachan-patra, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

BHOPAL: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, with meeting with delegation of guest faculties on Sunday, asked Kamal Nath government should fulfill promises made in vachan-patra.

It is its moral responsibility, Scindia further said, adding, “Guest faculties have their contribution in higher education in the state.”

Guest faculties are demonstrating for the last 42 days at Yadgar-e-Shahjahani Park for regularisation. Over 5,000 guest faculties and over 1 lakh guest teachers are agitating at same venue for the same cause.

Convenor of guest faculty Niyamitikaran Sangharsh Morcha Dr Devraj Singh said, “We approached all senior leaders for fulfillment of our demand –regularisation. Today, we called on Jyotiraditya Scindia to remind him promises of vachan-patra. Scindia assured us to convey our demands to central leadership of Congress. He will raise our issue before Congress president Sonia Gandhi.”

Morhca’s media in-charge Dr JPS Chauhan said, “Guest faculties are not being paid honorarium just to make our agitation weak. Various tactics are being adopted to suppress our agitations. The guest faculties financially ruined due to the long agitation.”