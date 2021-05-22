Bhopal: The furor over oxygen ends, tankers remain filled

BHOPAL: The state witnessed a furore over the shortage of oxygen last month as its scarcity led to the loss of many lives. Now, there is a surplus of this life-saving gas. The situation has come to such a pass that the oxygen-laden tankers being sent to the districts are not emptied because of a lack of space for their storage.

Oxygen is not being used as much as it was done last month. This is why the tankers are not being emptied. The oxygen-laden tankers stand for more than three days since the tanks, set up in medical colleges to store oxygen, do not have enough space for that.

The state government wrote to the Centre on Saturday about a cut in the demand for oxygen. The stae demanded 600MT of oxygen from the Centre. Now, it has been reduced to 500MT. There are 19,000 patients on oxygen support in the state. Nearly 430MT of the life-saving gas has been used for them.