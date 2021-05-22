Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government launches scheme to award people for planting trees during monsoon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday announced the launch of Ankur, a scheme under which citizens will be awarded for planting trees during monsoon, an official said.

People who take the initiative to plant saplings will be given the Pranvayu Award for their participation, the official said.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "We are setting up oxygen plants. But trees provide natural oxygen. No oxygen plant is bigger than trees. A sapling plantation campaign will be carried out under the Ankur scheme during monsoon." The imbalance in nature has to be corrected, he said, urging citizens to pledge to plant more trees in monsoon.