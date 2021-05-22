Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya exam answer books can be submitted in schools too, order issued

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The answer books of undergraduate and postgraduate exams scheduled in June can be submitted in government schools as well. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav asked universities to make arrangements in government schools also for collection of answer books of UG and PG exams so that social distancing among students can be maintained.

The Department of Higher Education had lately directed universities across the state to hold UG final year and PG final semester exams in June. Due to Covid-19 crisis, the DHE stated that exams should be held in online open book mode.

The universities will upload question papers on websites. All students need to do is to access question papers and write answers on answer books and submit them to nearest collection centre.

Last year also, the same process was adopted due to Covid-19 crisis. However, last year only colleges were made answer book collection centres.

DAVV incharge registrar Anil Sharma said “As the collection centres were less, social distancing norm went for a toss. We don’t want such situation to repeat as Covid-19 cases this year are high. We will increase the number of collection centres. Government schools will also be made centres for collection of answer books.”

After corona curfew is lifted, the university officers will contact government schools and find a way forward.