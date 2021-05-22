Bhopal: Kamal Nath courts controversy over the honey-trap episode

The change of officer indicates that Nath wanted to cover up the case. Once the SIT chief was changed, the furore the case generated began to die down. When some parts of the honey-trap case CD came out, the Nath-led government took action in Indore in the name of wiping out mafia from the state.

With the change of government, the honey-trap case has begun to lose heat. The accused women in the case Shweta Vijay Jain, Sweshta Swapnil Jain, Arati Dayal and Barkha Soni Bhatnatar were associated with the leaders of the Congress as well as those of the BJP leaders.

Many high-profile people are also associated with the honey-trap case, but, because of lack of evidence, their names were never exposed. Nathís saying that he was still having the original CD indicates that the evidence of that case has not been deleted. The evidence of the case may came out in coming days.