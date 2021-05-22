Bhopal: Has vaccination become a joke? Residents raise eyebrows as they wait helplessly for second dose

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local residents say that increase in spacing between two doses of Covishield is a means to cover up the shortage of vaccines. They say that Union Government’s vaccination policy is a failure.

Some suspect that these changes are not being made for medical or scientific reasons. Rather, they are being made to hide the government’s shortcomings and failures on vaccination front.

Since the launch of vaccination drive on January 16 this year, several changes have been made in vaccination protocol as well as in price of vaccines. Vaccines are in short-supply. The spacing between two doses of Covishield increased from 4-6 weeks to 6-12 weeks to 12-16 weeks in last two months.

According to CoWIN portal, as on May 22, a total 97.29 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered in the state. The corresponding figure for Bhopal is 6.79 lakh. They include 86.39 lakh Covishield and 10.90 lakh Covaxin in the state and 6.01 lakh and over 77,000 respectively in the city.

Excerpts of what residents have to say: