Indore: Don’t have Ayushman card as yet? Get it made from municipal corporation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While on one hand the fight against Covid-19 is on, on the other hand, the work to prepare Ayushman cards for poor families in the city, is all set to start. The card will provide poor family with up to Rs 5 lakh health cover.

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is going to make Ayushman cards for poor families under Ayushman Bharat Niramayam scheme. As per IMC records, there are 55,000 families that are eligible for cards. “During his visit to city, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had directed to prepare Ayushman cards of eligible people in the city,” said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

A workshop was conducted at city bus office on Friday where district coordinator of Ayushman Yojana, Vivek Singh, trained computer operators to make Ayushman cards. They were given detailed instructions regarding documents needed to make cards.

Deputy municipal commissioner Narendra Sharma said Ayushman cards will be made free of cost at all offices of IMC. The beneficiaries will have to provide the documents like Aadhaar card, ID card and mobile number at zonal office or IMC headquarters to get cards. With the card, the beneficiary can get free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh in the listed government and private hospitals in Indore city.