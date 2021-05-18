Mandsaur: National Health Mission review meeting held to discuss Ayushman Bharat Scheme benefits

MP Sudhir Gupta said that the Patient Welfare Committee should pass the claim under Ayushman scheme so that people do not have to depend on the central and state governments every time. At the meeting, MP Gupta also directed officials regarding the treatment of Covid patients and said that complete arrangement of oxygen and medicines should be ensured to the patients.

He said facilities should also be provided for treatment of Covid patients at the Rural Health Centres. Survey should be done fast in the villages and awareness programmes on corona should be conducted in rural areas, he added. “Information about other seasonal diseases including black fungus should also be given so that they can be treated on time,” he further added. MP Gupta also praised the work being done by the health department.

At the meeting, collector Manoj Pushp directed that the patients who are admitted under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Civil Hospital Bhanpura Community Health Centres at Dhundadka, Nagri, Sitamau, Suwasara, Malhargarh and Narayangarh should start getting benefits.

The meeting was attended by the district panchayat President Priyanka Mukesh Giri Goswami, MLA Devi Lal Dhakad, Nanalal Atolia along with the public representatives.