What is the significance of Ayushman Bharat Diwas 2021?

Ayushman Bharat Diwas is celebrated by the nation on April 30. The day aims to promote affordable medical facilities in remote areas of the country based on the Socio-Economic Caste Census database. It will also promote health and wellness and provide insurance benefits to the poor. The scheme is also titled National Health Protection Scheme and ModiCare. Some of the diseases covered by this scheme include Paediatric Cancer and many others.

The day also aimed to benefit 50 crore beneficiaries in India and it covers secondary and tertiary healthcare. The scheme aims to provide healthcare to more than 10 crore families in India. The 10 crore families consist of 8 crore families in rural areas and 2.33 crore families from urban areas. This day is of national importance to mark the launch of Ayushman Bharat Yojana which is also known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). It was launched by PM Narendra Modi in the year 2018 to provide various benefits with a cover of 5 lakh rupees per family to be given per year.