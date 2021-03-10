Burhanpur: Two-wheeler rally organised to raise public awareness under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A two-wheeler rally was organised here on Tuesday to raise public awareness under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

After flagging off the rally, District and Sessions Judge Virendra S Patidar said the bike rally has been organised by District Legal Services Authority of Burhanpur District Court. It is aimed to promote the scheme and to extend benefit to people eligible for it.

The rally that began from district court premises passed through Sindhi Basti Chouraha, Shanwara Chouraha, Jai Stambh Chouraha, Mandi Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Gandhi Chowk, Kamal Chowk, Pandumal Chowk, Rajpura Gate, stadium and Borle Hospital before concluding at district hospital.

Additional District Judge Narendra Patel said free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh is given under Ayushman Bharat Niramayam Yojana. Three private hospitals of Burhanpur have also been included under the scheme. Under the scheme, treatment of Covid-19 and other serious diseases is offered.