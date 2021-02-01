Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman announces PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana for Rs 64,180 crore

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented her third Budget, announced the PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana for Rs 64,180 crore.

Sitharaman proposed the launch of the new Centre-sponsored scheme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over six years to develop capacities of healthcare systems, and develop institutions for detection and cure of new and emerging diseases.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman said "The preparation of this Budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before, in view of calamities that have affected a country or a region within a country. But what we have endured with COVID-19 to 2020 is sui generis."