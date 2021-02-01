From health to innovation: 6 pillars of Sitharaman's Budget 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Union Budget 2021–22 relies on six pillars.

"Budget 2021 proposals rest on six pillars—health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for [an] aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, and minimum government and maximum governance," she said.

"To strengthen the vision of Nation First, doubling farmers' income, strong infra, women's empowerment, [a] healthy India, good governance, education for all, [and] inclusive development."

Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Lok Sabha on Monday. In a first, Budget 2021–22 is in a paperless format.

Sitharaman said preparation for this Budget was undertaken in unprecedented circumstances.

"The preparation of this Budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before, in view of calamities that have affected a country or a region within a country. But what we have endured with COVID-19 to 2020 is sui generis," she added.