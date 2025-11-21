 Indore News: SIR; Students To Help Booth Level Officers In Filling Enumeration Forms
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:17 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): College students will help Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in filling and digitizing the Enumeration Forms (EF) under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters list in the district. Help desks will be set up in residential colonies as well as colleges with the help of college students who will help voters in filling the EF forms.

Collector and District Election Officer Shivam Verma held a meeting with the directors of government and non-government colleges of the district on Friday.

Deputy district election officer and additional collector Navjeevan Vijay Pawar, assistant deputy district election officer Ajit Shrivastav, master trainer RK Pandey and other officials were also present in the meeting.

Verma informed that help desks would be set up in various residential societies across the city, where trained students would guide citizens in filling forms on the Election Commission of India (ECI) portal.

At these desks, students would work with the BLOs to assist in form filling, corrections and digitization work. This would significantly increase the speed and quality of voter list revision in urban areas.

Several important suggestions emerged at the meeting. Some colleges voluntarily proposed setting up permanent help desks on their campuses, allowing citizens to visit the college directly to fill the forms. The collector said that wherever possible, help desks would be run on college campuses.

Employees assure to cooperate in SIR work

Collector and District Election Officer Shivam Verma held a joint meeting with various employee organizations and officials from the education department on Friday. Additional collector Roshan Rai, along with district officials from education, agriculture and health departments, was also present in the meeting.

Representatives of the Retired Employees Association as well as officials from various employee organizations assured their full cooperation in SIR work. They said that they would themselves fill the forms and assist their family members, organization members and nearby citizens in this task.

