 Indore News: No Genuine Voter’s Name Should Be Removed, Says City Congress President Chintu Choukse
A meeting of the Congress booth level agents (BLA) of the city’s assembly constituency Number 2 was held in the Pardeshipura area on Friday. During the meeting, City Congress president Chintu Choukse told all agents that no genuine voter’s name should be removed under the excuse of deleting fake voters.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
A meeting of the Congress booth level agents (BLA) of the city's assembly constituency Number 2 was held in the Pardeshipura area on Friday. During the meeting, City Congress president Chintu Choukse told all agents that no genuine voter's name should be removed under the excuse of deleting fake voters.

Choukse said that everyone is aware of the BJP’s intention behind the detailed revision of the voter list. He said it must be ensured that the BJP does not succeed in its plan. He stressed that while fake voters must be removed, the names of real voters must not be deleted. He added that names of people who have moved away from the area or those who have passed away should definitely be removed from the list.

Corporator Raju Bhadoriya said that everyone must work with full alertness. He claimed that the BJP manages fake votes by creating confusion in this process and this attempt must be stopped this time.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Rajesh Choukse said that this is an important and responsible task. If everyone works honestly at their respective booths for just 15 days, the work will be completed. He also said that along with doing their own work, they must stop any wrong activities happening around them. All block presidents and all BLAs of the assembly constituency attended the meeting.

