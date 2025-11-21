Indore News: Five New Power Distribution Zones Approved For The City | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s electricity distribution network is set for a major expansion, with approval granted for five new power zones, increasing the total number from 30 to 35. The decision was finalised during the Board of Directors’ meeting of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company on Friday evening.

The meeting was chaired by Avinash Lavania, state energy secretary and chairman of the power distribution companies. Other attendees included RR Meena from the finance department, West Discom managing director Anoop Kumar Singh, OSD (energy department) VK Gaur, Dr Aruna Tiwari, Dr Prashant Salwan, chief general manager Prakash Singh Chauhan and several senior officials.

Singh said that the five newly approved zones will be -- Tulsi Nagar Zone, Mangaliya Urban Zone, Silicon City Zone, Bilawali Zone and Nandbagh Zone.

Consumers from nearby existing zones will be integrated into these new zones so that electricity services can be delivered faster and more efficiently at a local level.

Underground line maintenance division to be established

To support the supervision and maintenance of underground cables -- particularly in Smart City areas and newly developed residential colonies -- the board also approved the creation of a dedicated underground line sub-division (UGN sub-division).

Simhastha -2028 division also approved

Considering the increased electricity load and management requirements for the upcoming Simhastha 2028, a separate Simhastha Division has been sanctioned. This division will function until the conclusion of the 2028 Simhastha event.

The approvals for the new zones and the underground sub-division have been granted for one year initially.

Other key decisions taken

Several additional administrative and operational decisions were also finalised during the meeting. Prominent officials present included executive director Gajra Mehta, chief engineers SL Karwaria, Kamesh Srivastava and SR Semil, chief finance officer Ajay Pal Singh Awasya and company secretary Aradhana Kulkarni.