Indore News: 'Take Action, Not Just Issue Notices,' Said IMC Officials |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav conducted an early-morning inspection of several areas under Zone 20, including Chhipa Bakhal, Ahilya Paltan, Chauthi Paltan, Tamboli Bakhal, Malharganj and surrounding localities.

At the proposed drainage line site between Gorakund and Subhash Marg, Mayor reviewed the progress and interacted with residents to understand their complaints. Taking serious note of public inconvenience and traffic disruption, he directed the concerned department to begin drainage work immediately.

During the visit to Chhipa Bakhal, Mayor expressed strong displeasure over the delay in drainage, water supply and road construction works. Officials informed him that the contractor had received the work order but had still not begun work, even after being served a notice.

Responding sternly, Mayor Bhargav said: “Your job is not just to issue notices but to get work done and act against non-performers. If the contractor is not working, blacklist him and cancel the tender.”

Reprimand over pending water supply line in Chauthi Paltan

In the Chauthi Paltan area, Mayor reprimanded officials for failing to lay a water supply line even after the boring work had been completed. He instructed them to connect the water supply line the same day to provide immediate relief to residents.

At Tamboli Bakhal, Mayor expressed dissatisfaction over improperly laid drainage lines and the failure to remove sludge even after cleaning work had been completed. He rebuked officials, asking: “Will you wait an entire year to remove the sludge from the lane?”

He further instructed that strict penalties be imposed and challans issued against those responsible for littering and spreading filth in the area.

Vehicles obstructing cleaning operation to be seized

Safai Mitras reported that parked vehicles were obstructing cleaning operations. Taking immediate note, Mayor ordered officials to seize obstructing vehicles and ensure challan action against those causing hygiene and sanitation issues.