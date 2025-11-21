 Indore News: 'Take Action, Not Just Issue Notices,' Said IMC Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 'Take Action, Not Just Issue Notices,' Said IMC Officials

Indore News: 'Take Action, Not Just Issue Notices,' Said IMC Officials

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav conducted an early-morning inspection of several areas under Zone 20, including Chhipa Bakhal, Ahilya Paltan, Chauthi Paltan, Tamboli Bakhal, Malharganj and surrounding localities. At the proposed drainage line site between Gorakund and Subhash Marg, Mayor reviewed the progress and interacted with residents to understand their complaints.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:00 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 'Take Action, Not Just Issue Notices,' Said IMC Officials |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav conducted an early-morning inspection of several areas under Zone 20, including Chhipa Bakhal, Ahilya Paltan, Chauthi Paltan, Tamboli Bakhal, Malharganj and surrounding localities.

At the proposed drainage line site between Gorakund and Subhash Marg, Mayor reviewed the progress and interacted with residents to understand their complaints. Taking serious note of public inconvenience and traffic disruption, he directed the concerned department to begin drainage work immediately.

During the visit to Chhipa Bakhal, Mayor expressed strong displeasure over the delay in drainage, water supply and road construction works. Officials informed him that the contractor had received the work order but had still not begun work, even after being served a notice.

Responding sternly, Mayor Bhargav said: “Your job is not just to issue notices but to get work done and act against non-performers. If the contractor is not working, blacklist him and cancel the tender.”

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Hands Home Portfolio To BJP For First Time Since 2005
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar Hands Home Portfolio To BJP For First Time Since 2005
Madras High Court Grants Ilaiyaraaja Protection Over Personality Rights
Madras High Court Grants Ilaiyaraaja Protection Over Personality Rights
Maharashtra Achieves First-Ever Satellite Tagging Of Rehabilitated Olive Ridley Turtle
Maharashtra Achieves First-Ever Satellite Tagging Of Rehabilitated Olive Ridley Turtle
NMMC Holds Official Unveiling Of Shivaji Maharaj Statue Amid MNS’ Prior Inauguration Claim
NMMC Holds Official Unveiling Of Shivaji Maharaj Statue Amid MNS’ Prior Inauguration Claim
Read Also
MP News: Police Head-Quarters Awaits Application From Indian Women Cricketer Kranti Gaud’s Father...
article-image

Reprimand over pending water supply line in Chauthi Paltan

In the Chauthi Paltan area, Mayor reprimanded officials for failing to lay a water supply line even after the boring work had been completed. He instructed them to connect the water supply line the same day to provide immediate relief to residents.

At Tamboli Bakhal, Mayor expressed dissatisfaction over improperly laid drainage lines and the failure to remove sludge even after cleaning work had been completed. He rebuked officials, asking: “Will you wait an entire year to remove the sludge from the lane?”

He further instructed that strict penalties be imposed and challans issued against those responsible for littering and spreading filth in the area.

Vehicles obstructing cleaning operation to be seized

Safai Mitras reported that parked vehicles were obstructing cleaning operations. Taking immediate note, Mayor ordered officials to seize obstructing vehicles and ensure challan action against those causing hygiene and sanitation issues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 'Take Action, Not Just Issue Notices,' Said IMC Officials

Indore News: 'Take Action, Not Just Issue Notices,' Said IMC Officials

Indore News: No Genuine Voter’s Name Should Be Removed, Says City Congress President Chintu...

Indore News: No Genuine Voter’s Name Should Be Removed, Says City Congress President Chintu...

Indore News: Five New Power Distribution Zones Approved For The City

Indore News: Five New Power Distribution Zones Approved For The City

Indore News: SIR; Students To Help Booth Level Officers In Filling Enumeration Forms

Indore News: SIR; Students To Help Booth Level Officers In Filling Enumeration Forms

Indore News: MBBS Freshers Assaulted & Forced To Smoke, Drink; Four Suspended

Indore News: MBBS Freshers Assaulted & Forced To Smoke, Drink; Four Suspended