Bhopal: Sudarshan Chakra Corps Successfully Conducts Integrated ExHawk Vijay Showcasing Firing And Battle Inoculation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sudarshan Chakra Corps, the premiere Strike Corps of the Army is at the forefront of change and preparedness for future wars. Integration, combined arms approach and adoption of tailored techniques, tactics and procedures (TTPs) are some of the areas of focus which were showcased by Shahbaaz Division of the Corps during an exercise conducted at the Babina Field Firing Ranges (BFFR), recently, said the officials on Wednesday.

The exercise witnessed, integrated firing, battle inoculation, fielding of new equipment and drones and participation of Air Force Fighter Controllers and fighter aircraft.

Read Also MP Horror: Jobless Son Kills Father For Pressuring Him To Find Work In Narsinghpur

The integrated firing exercise featured a wide array of simulated combat situations, including offensive manoeuvres and defensive postures. The participating units showcased their proficiency in delivering precision strikes through meticulous planning and networked execution, while maintaining operational tempo and situational awareness.

Among the participants were AGNIVEERS, who had their first taste of simulated battle field conditions under actual heavy fire. A wide array of ground and aerial platforms, including Artificially Intelligence (AI) enabled systems, drones and helicopters were deployed for providing real time surveillance and target acquisition for execution of fire power missions. Provision of immediate logistics replenishment in the battle was also validated in the exercise.

Read Also Best Dhabas To Visit In Bhopal For Some Finger-Licking Desi Food

Lt Gen Prit Pal Singh, General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Corps and Maj Gen Deepak Singh Bisht, GOC, Shahbaaz Division witnessed the exercise. The Corps Commander critically validated the employment methods of new generation equipment and the consequent changes in tactics.

While interacting with the troops, the Corps Commander complimented them for their motivation, enthusiasm and professionalism in the conduct of the exercise and asked them to stay abreast with the changes in the modern day battlefield.

He also lauded the efforts of the formation and the Air Force participants in forging an excellent working model which would be a battle winning factor in future conflicts.

The successful completion of this integrated firing exercise underscores the Indian Army's resolve to maintain a high state of operational readiness to defend the nation against any threat.