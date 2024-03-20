 MP Horror: Jobless Son Kills Father For Pressuring Him To Find Work In Narsinghpur
According to Additional Police Superintendent Nagendra Pateria, the father used to ask his son to work and pressurised him again and again.

Updated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Narsighpur district, where a jobless youth allegedly murdered his father for pressuring him to find work, police said on Wednesday.

The pictures show the father's blood-laced body lying on bed, with his face badly bludgeoned. Police said that the accused used a sharp weapon for attack.

The incident occurred in Radhakrishna Colony under the Kotwali police station in Narsighpur area around 12 AM. The deceased, Rakesh Thakur, worked as an ambulance driver at the district hospital.

His accused son Sudhanshu Thakur has been arrested.

According to Additional Police Superintendent Nagendra Pateria, the father would often ask his son to find some job or work. On Tuesday midnight, a heated argument broke out between the father and son. In a fit of rage, accused Sudhanshu attacked his head with a sharp weapon.

Minor Kills Father And 8-yr-old Brother In Jabalpur

Meanwhile in Jabalpur, a girl allegedly killed her father and 8-year-old brother, on March 16 before disappearing with the accused. Athe father was a railway employee and his eight-year-old son were allegedly murdered at their residence with the boy's body found stuffed in a refrigerator. The incident took place on Friday at the Millennium Colony under the Civil Line police station, left the minor daughter missing. Police suspect she may have eloped with a neighbor following the murder of her father and brother. According to the information, her mother died an year ago.

