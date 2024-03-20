MP: Ujjain Man Forced To Drink Urine For Having Affair With Married Woman; Horrible Visuals Surface

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly beaten by the villagers, forced to drink urine, and paraded with a garland of shoes after he eloped with a married woman in Ujjain, police said on Wednesday.

Videos of the incident are widely circulating on social media, however the victim has not yet filed a police complaint. The clips show a few locals forcing him to drink a bottle of urine, while wearing shoes on his head, with parts of his hair and mustache shaved off. The police have acknowledged the videos of assault and attempted to contact the man, but he was not found at home.

According to information, a few days ago the man eloped with a married woman, who is a mother of two children. When the incident came to light, the family and villagers apprehended both of them from Rajasthan and brought them back.

The villagers subjected the young man to brutality by tying him to a tree and making him wear a garland of shoes. They also forced shoes into his mouth while chanting names of his family. The woman, with whom he was romantically involved, was also beaten with shoes. Even after this, the villagers showed no mercy and shaved off half of the young man's mustache and tore off his hair. The situation escalated when he was forcefully made to drink urine from a bottle. The entire incident was recorded and circulated on social media after which the police got involved.

They spoke to him over the phone and plan to take action once they confirm the details. The motive behind the incident remains unclear, but it appears to be linked to his relationship with the married woman from Bhilkhedi village.

The man revealed that he is also from the same village. He is being questioned about the whereabouts of his paternal and maternal relatives. Initially, he was summoned and beaten on the cheeks with slippers in front of the woman. Later, the woman was also beaten.