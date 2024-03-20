MP: 23-Year-Old Youth Stabbed to Death Outside His Home in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death outside his residence in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

The incident Tuesday late night at Lal Mati Marg in the Ghamapur Thana area of Jabalpur. It is suspected that the youth was killed amidst ongoing interpersonal conflicts.

The grieving family has demanded strict punishment against the accused.

According to the information, the victim, identified as 23-year-old Jay Vanshakar, was allegedly attacked with a knife by four to five youths over a longstanding dispute. The main accused has been identified as Akash Kushwaha. He, along with his friends, allegedly stabbed Vanshakar with knife multiple times till the victim fell half dead.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Kushwaha and Vanshakar had a longstanding dispute, which escalated fiercely, resulting in Jay Vanshakar's death. The assailants, reportedly including Kushwaha and four to five other young men, are believed to have conspired the attack, which also involved a woman.

Both the victim and the suspects are said to reside in the same locality. Following the report of the incident, police swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.