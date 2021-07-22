Bhopal: Rs 55,759 cr credit limit disbursed in last few years, claims NABARD chairman

Bhopal: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) chairman Dr GR Chintala said here on Thursday that the bank had disbursed credit limit of Rs 55759 crore towards crop loan covering more than 71 lakh farmers during last few years in Madhya Pradesh.

Talking to media persons during his six-day visit to the state Dr Chintala said, "Also, since inception, NABARD has provided long term refinance support of Rs 24526 crore for activities like animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, food processing, storage, godowns, farm mechanisation and non-farm sector activities."

He said NABARD in Madhya Pradesh had funded and supported in creation of 17,349 Km rural roads, bridges and 158.84 mw power plants etc.

NABARD also supported state government to build irrigation infrastructure under RIDF/LTIF. This resulted in creation of an irrigation potential of 3409151 hectare benefitting around 15141 villages.

He said around 30 lakh metric tonnes warehousing capacity had been created under various infrastructure funds of the bank in the state. Besides, 74.68 lakh metric tonne capacity had been created through government sponsored scheme, subsidies of which was channelised through the bank.