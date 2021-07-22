Bhopal: Aeronautical engineer arrested for duping girl on pretext of Air hostess job

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber Cell of Crime Branch Bhopal has arrested a man for allegedly duping a girl to the tune of Rs 21.70 lakh on pretext of a job in aviation sector.

The modus operandi of the accused was that he created a fake profile in the name of a girl Ramia sen on social media, chatted with the victim impersonating as an Airhostess and later gave her a mobile number saying that the person would help her to get a job as Airhostess in an aviation company.

When the victim contacted the given mobile number, the accused introduced himself as an aeronautical engineer and took Rs 21.70 lakh from the victim in different instalments on the promise of a job as air hostess. Whenever the victim used to ask about her job, the accused were demanding money from her.

She later grew suspicious of the accused and demanded her money back. He changed her mobile number and also blocked the victim on social media.

The victim approached police in August 2020 and lodged a complaint.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Cyber Cell of Crime Branch, Ankit Jaiswal the accused has been arrested from Gurugram in Haryana. The accused identified as Rudra Singh is a resident of Bihar and has done his bachelor in aeronautical engineering.

Jaisawal said the accused was being questioned and he had confessed to have duped six girls so far.