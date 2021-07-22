Bhopal: Vaccination for pregnant women to begin in Madhya Pradesh from Friday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Covaxin will be administered to pregnant women in the state, State Immunisation Officer Santosh Shukla said on Thursday. Vaccination of expectant mothers is scheduled to begin from Friday.

Shukla was speaking at an online “Media sensitisation workshop for Covid-19 vaccination in pregnant women” organised by the Routine Immunisation Cell of the state government in collaboration with UNICEF, MP.

Shukla said that the Covaxin had been preferred because the time interval between its two doses is 28 days and thus the mothers and the unborn children would get protection from Covid-19 as early as possible. “We have arranged adequate stocks of Covaxin for them,” he said.

Vaccination of pregnant women will be held at medical college hospitals, district hospitals, civil hospitals, community health centres and Antenatal Care centres.

The Immunization Officer said that the vaccination would have no effect on the unborn child. “If the women are suffering from hypertension or diabetes, they should inform the attending medical personnel in advance,” he said

The registration for vaccination would be done on the spot. The women will be counselled and their consent will be obtained. The recipients would be kept under observation for 30 minutes. The recipients need not undergo any test before getting the jab.

“The women can take ORS and Paracetamol if they feel pain or have vomiting,” he said, adding that there are around 20 lakh pregnant women in Madhya Pradesh.