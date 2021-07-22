Bhopal: Mass vaccination started again in Madhya Pradesh, 2.3 lakh vaccinated till 1PM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of more than 10 days, the mass inoculation started again at 4556 vaccination centres in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The health authorities have set a target to administer a total of 11.5 lakh doses on Thursday.

Notably, there was a shortage of vaccines in the state. On Monday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had instructed the centre government to ensure the sufficient doses of Covid-19 vaccination in Madhya Pradesh, so that every citizen could get at least first jab of the vaccination by the end of September.

According to information, around 2.3 lakh doses were administered in the state by 12PM. Indore maintained its lead with 28,674 while Bhopal has reported 9,365 vaccinations. Ujjain and Chhindwara crossed 10,000 vaccinations each. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 7,464 and 8,578 vaccinations.

The overall vaccination tally in the state went to 2, 58, 79, 339.

The vaccination, in Bhopal Thursday, started at 104 vaccination centres.