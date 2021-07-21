Bhopal: NHM in-charge held for graft has property worth Rs 5 crore

BHOPAL: A day after in-charge of National Health Mission was caught accepting Rs 3 lakh bribe, the Lokayukta sleuths conducted searches at his house and found official to be in possession of movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 5 crore. During searches at his residence, the sleuths recovered documents of immovable properties including 37 plots and two houses worth Rs 1.95 crore. Gold weighing around 1.6 kg were recovered from his house and bank locker.

Special Police Establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta, Jabalpur had arrested Rishabh Jain, 58, at Habibganj railway station in Bhopal. Jain is posted at NHM regional headquarter, Satpura Bhawan in Bhopal.The SP Lokayukta, Anil Vishwakarma said that the official was arrested on Tuesday and searches were conducted searches were conducted at the house. .

In the search the police have seized gold worth Rs 87 lakh, Household belongings has been estimated to be worth Rs 22 lakh. Importantly the police found property papers of 37 lands and two houses. Most of plots are in Sehora block of the district, the value of the plots is around Rs 1.95 crore. One agreement of five acres of land has also found in which Rs 45 lakh is the cost of per acre land. The agreement was done in his son’s name..

The engineer has also spent huge amount on the education of his children. One of the daughters has completed the MBBS from the private collage. The investigative agency informed that the details of the money spent on the study will be collected from the college and it will be added in the Jain’s income.

His son is pursuing the B-Tech and the amount spent on the studies will be added in the income. His one daughter has got married and the money spent on the wedding will be added to his income.