Bhopal: Lokayukta sleuths nab executive engineer incharge of National Health Mission taking bribe of Rs 3 lakh

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Dileep Jharbade, a complainant Chandrabhan Vishwakarma had approached Lokayukta alleging that Jain was demanding a bribe for clearing the bills of a construction project at Seoni district hospital.

Following the complaint, SPE sleuths laid a trap and asked the complainant to finalize the deal. As per the deal finalised between complainant and accused, the complainant had to hand over Rs 2 lakh in cash and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh.

On Tuesday morning, the complainant reached Habibganj railway station from Jabalpur, where he was to meet Jain.

The executive engineer was caught red-handed while accepting the cash. The police later conducted searches at his houses in Chanakyapuri and Nehru Nagar. During the search the police found around 900 gram gold jewellery and Rs 80,000 cash from his Chanakyapuri home.††His bank locker was also opened and a gold brick weighing around 700 grams and Rs 30,000 cash was recovered.