Bhopal: Only 6 people allowed for namaz at Eidgah, others to offer in mosques near home

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only six people will be allowed to offer namaz at Eidgah for Eid-ul-Azha, said city qazi of Bhopal, Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi, on Tuesday.

Talking to mediapersons, Nadwi said that according to government guidelines only six people will be allowed at Eidgah while others can offer namaz in the mosques near their homes. Namaz for Eid-ul-Azha on July 21 will be offered at 6.10 am in all mosques in the state capital.

City qazi has appealed to all Muslims to follow corona guidelines strictly. “Threat of corona still looms large therefore corona protocol should be adhered to strictly. Moreover, people should also take care to maintain cleanliness in the city,” he added.